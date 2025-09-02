Hollow Knight surges to 70,000 players after Silksong reveal

HQ

Eight years have passed since Hollow Knight first saw the light of day, and while the game has been almost unanimously praised by critics from the start, it took a while for the wider audience to catch on. At launch, its peak concurrent players on Steam hovered around just 2,000 - a respectable number, but far from groundbreaking. Over time, however, the player base grew steadily, and a couple of years ago the game managed to beat its old record with more than 20,000 concurrent players.

Since then, its sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong has risen to become one of the most anticipated projects in gaming. And when the long silence was finally broken during Gamescom, the impact was immediate. Interest in the original title absolutely exploded, recently reaching a new peak with over 70,000 players. An incredible surge - and with Silksong set to launch on September 4, expectations are sky-high.

Are you one of the many who have returned, or perhaps just discovered Hollow Knight for the very first time?