Hollow Knight: Silksong will offer a free Switch 2 Upgrade Pack for Switch 1 backers

It's no secret that Hollow Knight: Silksong has taken quite a long time to make. Team Cherry has routinely delayed and changed the launch plans for the game, pushing it back years and years, a decision that has affected how long Kickstarter backers have had to wait for the game they have long anticipated.

While this wait will come to an end very soon when the game launches in full on September 4, Team Cherry has put out another Kickstarter update (the 75th to be exact!) that talks about how keys will be delivered to supporters of the game.

For PC fans, it's quite simple as the keys will be handed out via Humble Bundle, with this including DRM free editions. For Nintendo Switch fans, it will be a tad different, as players on the original console will get their keys via email, and if you intend to check the game out on Switch 2 instead, you will then need to snag the free Upgrade Pack that will be downloadable from the eShop to access the "enhanced features".

What platform will you be playing Hollow Knight: Silksong on? It's worth remembering that it will also launch as a day one title on Game Pass.