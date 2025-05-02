Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable this September at a museum

HQ

For years we've been analysing the internet, waiting for any small morsel of information on Hollow Knight: Silksong. Something, anything to give us an idea of what the game will be like and when it might launch.

Now, we have a pretty interesting piece of information, which might even lead to us being able to put together a release date for the game. As per IGN, Hollow Knight: Silksong is going to be playable from this September at Australia's national museum of screen culture as part of a video game exhibition called Game Worlds.

Team Cherry will also be showcasing the game's design features and art direction, including hundreds of Hornet sprites. This exhibition launches on the 18th of September, so you'd imagine that Hollow Knight: Silksong would be setting its release for some time around then if not before.

It would feel weird if the game was playable but didn't have a release date slapped on it. At the moment, we've still got the vague window of 2025 for Hollow Knight: Silksong's release, which as we know from the past could be missed, depending on how far Team Cherry is.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is set for release in 2025 on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch 1 & 2.