Hollow Knight: Silksong to launch before the Xbox Ally

Last night, while we didn't get the proper Hollow Knight: Silksong reveal that many fans were hoping for, the game did a short look while Xbox was showing off its new handheld system made in partnership with Asus, the ROG Xbox Ally X.

During the Xbox Games Showcase, Sarah Bond mentioned that the game would be available at launch for the Xbox Ally, but it appears that Silksong isn't tied to that console's release. As explained by Matthew "Leth" Griffin of Team Cherry's marketing and publishing department, Hollow Knight: Silksong isn't tied to a console release.

And, it'll be available before the holiday season, meaning before Christmas. That doesn't exactly narrow down a proper date for Silksong, but it seems that Team Cherry is more confident than ever that it'll release this year.