Hollow Knight: Silksong to be released on Game Pass within 12 months

The wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to the 2017 hit Hollow Knight, has been long, but during the recent Microsoft event, the adventure finally made a reappearance. Indeed, a new trailer was on display, and along with the gorgeous graphics, we were able to see samples of the graceful and aggressive play style of the new main character, Hornet.

However, the clip ended without sharing an exact release date, but Microsoft did confirm that the game will launch for their Xbox Game Pass service within the next 12 months. In other words, there's no specific date to mark on the calendar, but Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to be released before June 12, 2023, so now you know.

Check out the trailer below.