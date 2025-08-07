Hollow Knight: Silksong to be playable at Gamescom on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Take the release date claim with a moderate dose of caution, but there's a good chance that Team Cherry will finally (finally!) reveal to the world the final and true release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

That's because the game will be available for testing across multiple locations and platforms at Gamescom Cologne starting on August 20th, although the reveal could come the day before, during Gamescom's Opening Night Live ceremony hosted once again this year by Geoff Keighley.

The definitive confirmation that Silksong will be there is that Nintendo has unveiled a poster of the demos available to attendees at the event, and Silksong features prominently among them. You can see it below.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced over six years ago, and is expected to be released before the end of 2025.