Hollow Knight: Silksong surges past 4.2 million sales worldwide

The much-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight is quickly cementing itself as one of the year's most unexpected triumphs. While fans of indie games have long awaited its arrival, few could have predicted the monstrous success Silksong now enjoys.

Just three days after launch, Silksong had already drawn in more than five million players—a figure many big-budget blockbusters can only dream of. According to new reports, over 4.2 million copies have now been sold worldwide. Steam leads the way with roughly 3.2 million sales, while Playstation and Switch versions have each moved around 500,000 units. On Xbox, Silksong is available via Game Pass, where an estimated 1.5 million players have downloaded and sampled the adventure.

As previously reported, Silksong's runaway success has spilled over to the original Hollow Knight, which has seen a staggering 600 percent increase in its player base. Many newcomers, however, have been caught off guard by the games' steep difficulty—a challenge Team Cherry is addressing with fresh updates aimed at helping first-time fans.

