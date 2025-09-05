Hollow Knight: Silksong reached more than half a million concurrent players on Steam day 1

HQ

To say that Hollow Knight: Silksong is highly sought after would be an understatement. After the phenomenal first game and all the eternal delays, the hype has reached insane levels - so much so that the game crashed both Steam and the console stores yesterday.

Now the first figures have started rolling in via SteamDB, and it turns out that the game needed about a quarter of an hour on the market before it broke the lifetime record on Steam for the number of concurrent players. And then it continued to increase at a rapid pace.

At the time of writing, there have been a maximum of 535,213 concurrent Hollow Knight: Silksong players. That's more than the all-time records for hits such as Among Us (447,476 concurrent players), Helldivers II (458,709), and Valheim (502,387), and only marginally less than the highest figures recorded for Apex Legends (624,473) and Marvel Rivals (644,269). It should also be remembered that the game has only just been released and the weekend starts now, so the record is likely to increase significantly in the coming days.

We are currently working on our review. Have you started playing Silksong yourself, and what do you think of it?