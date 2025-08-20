Hollow Knight: Silksong preview: It's exactly what you'd expect.

HQ

Okay, I'm writing this as soon as I've finished on the Nintendo bus at Gamescom. I'm doing it this way to avoid forgetting anything because it's been a very intense 15 minutes playing Hollow Night: Silksong. The first thing I'd like to do is to clear up any doubts about whether the game is finally coming out or not. Although we have a streaming event on Thursday with Team Cherry explaining what is finally going to happen or when the game is going to be released, the P that we have been able to test at the Nintendo Games booth, is solid enough to think that the release is indeed just around the corner and that the game is almost if not already completely finished. Speaking of mechanics in the test we had to quickly play through two different points in Silksong's story, controlling Hornet. The first one is an introduction in a wooded area full of vegetation, where the first thing that jumps out is that there are plenty of destructible destruction elements on the map. I'm not just referring to the typical objects that you destroy and release shrapnel or Halloween coins as in the first installment, no, here it is a process of investment in this new land where Hornet moves. At first, of course, we will not have unlocked skills, but we will have a first boss encounter with a first boss called the Moth Mother or Most Mother, without too many problems.

We finish her off and that ends the first part of the demo. At this point you realise that Hornet's move set is much more varied and precise than the empty Knight from the first game had in the second demo, much more difficult and in a part say halfway through the game we already have many more abilities locked and we can find a much harder and challenging boss encounter. We have at our disposal several things for example an attack using Hornet's needle thread. We have several types of Dash.

Also the enemies hold several touches, so the needle is not improved at all and basically everything you can see in the small videos we were able to capture on the set. As I say this vile looks like they are very solid. We didn't see Friends downs nor playing in portable mode on Nintendo Switch two nor in the on the Dock of the console it seems that everything works as it should the only thing that to this day should I'm still not sure if you can achieve it is to please the fans, but it is a much more subjective view, because there is no way to measure the illusion of the players for this for this title that they have waited for seven years.

Another of the great points that Silksong seems to highlight in comparison to its predecessors is that the scenarios are much more alive and not only because there are more enemies or characters in the Background I mean that everything seems to be animated from the breezes of grass to the footsteps of Hornet, when he steps on the moss on the ground, there are also elements when breaking for example some fire flowers in the second part of the demo that are explosive and that in fact some enemies throw and if you get to hit them in the air, you can return them and do much damage because they are explosive.

In the end I think it's not really about whether Hollow Knight: Silksong will be a great game or not. What's important is how you're going to receive this game that you've been waiting seven years for, and your expectations are probably sky high. Just focus on this: Silksong looks like a good game, just wait for Team Cherry to confirm when it's coming out and we'll all be able to play it together soon.