Hollow Knight: Silksong playtester gives us a glimmer of hope

Hollow Knight: Silksong has become one of the most elusive games in development today. With Microsoft stating it's one of the many titles coming to Game Pass in 2023, a lot of people are expecting news on it sooner rather than later.

Yet, Hollow Knight: Silksong continues to no-show events, with the recent Nintendo Direct being the latest showcase that fans got their hopes up for. However, to quell the fears that the game isn't real and was an illusion we collectively made up in the hopes of getting a sequel, a playtester known as Trustworthy Graig over on Discord has thrown us a bone.

"I feel for you all," he said. "I really want this game to release ASAP and we testers are working hard to get it out to you, as well as [Team Cherry] of course. It will come and it is a glorious game worth the wait. Love you all."

There's still no sign of a release date here, but we at least can rest somewhat easy knowing work is ongoing and that there are still plenty of people on the inside who believe Hollow Knight: Silksong will be amazing.

Thanks, GamesRadar.