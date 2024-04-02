Hollow Knight: Silksong now has a page in the Xbox Store

HQ

Don't take off your colourful wig and clown nose just yet, because we still don't have a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong. The Hollow Knight sequel was announced back in February 2019 and since then we've only had a trailer at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022, a delay and a couple of brief updates from the studio that it's "still in development". While this never dampened the flame of hope, it did dampen expectations for the game.

But that can all change very quickly now. Xbox and Team Cherry have set up the Xbox shop page for Hollow Knight: Silksong. As you can see, it offers no more information than we already know. No release date, no file size, no new screenshots. However, for fans of Hollow Knight and this continuation of the story with Hornet, it's like seeing land after a month at sea.

Now that we're well into spring, the season of big events is just around the corner, so we don't rule out 2024 as the year Silksong finally sees the light of day.