Hollow Knight: Silksong is real, still in development and will be released... someday

HQ

Hollow Knight: Silksong is real, or so its creators insist. Team Cherry has long gone without updates on the game's development, and since that Xbox & Bethesda Showcase conference in the summer of 2022, we've seen nothing from the game. There has been much speculation of serious internal problems, and even a cancellation of work, but Team Cherry stated that they were moving forward last year. And this weekend they've reaffirmed it.

Matthew Griffin, head of marketing and publishing at Team Cherry, reassured a fan who simply asked for confirmation that Silksong's development was still alive, and this was the response:

"Yes the game is real, progressing and will release. <3"

Less is less, no doubt. But it's always good to remind players that the game will see the light of day - will it be in 2025? That, for now, remains a mystery.