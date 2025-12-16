Hollow Knight: Silksong is getting a free expansion in 2026

HQ

One of the reasons for Hollow Knight: Silksong taking so long to launch was that it started out as an expansion to Hollow Knight, so it's kind of funny that Team Cherry seems to have better laid plans this time around.

The Australians have revealed that Hollow Knight: Silksong will get a free expansion called Sea of Sorrow next year. We're not told much about it, except that we'll get to explore new nautical areas and fight new bosses with new tools.

A teaser trailer also gives us hints about why Hornet will go to these new areas, so let the speculation begin while we wait for more information in 2026.