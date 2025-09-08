Hollow Knight: Silksong Guide - Tips and Tricks to advance quickly and safely through Pharloom

HQ

It's here! Hollow Knight: Silksong (you can check here our review) has been a long time coming and has had fans of metroidvania and action games on tenterhooks for many years, but all that anxiety disappeared last September 4th with the game's multiplatform release at a popular price. But then began another ordeal (for some) which is to progress through a game that is, apparently, much more challenging than its predecessor. Well, this is partly true, but maybe that's because you need some background knowledge if you are in the early stages of the game, so that you don't make such painful initial mistakes.

Don't worry, because there won't be any major spoilers in this guide, just a series of tips on how to progress through Act 1 and how to save all those Rosary Beads and Armour Fragments, as well as unlocking some interesting skills, fast travel, maps and quest characters. The Realm of Pharloom awaits, and here are our top tips for getting you there.

1. Hornet is not the Knight, so take some time to get used to your new protagonist.

The Princess of Hallownest has gone from supporting character to title character in this second instalment, and that brings with it more than just a change in appearance. Hornet has a very different move set to Hollow Knight's protagonist, especially noticeable when it comes to downward swipes and needle (stinger) range, and it's worth spending some time in the first area of the Moss Grotto, moving around and throwing thrusts at anything that moves (and walls, as there are several hidden paths). Even in these early moments where you only have two or three different moves, the "bounce" from Hornet's jump attack changes the whole mindset.

This is an ad:

It's also worth noting that Hornet has his own voice and his own lines of dialogue, and it's much easier to follow the game's narrative this time around. Not to mention that we love his character, tough and honourable. Oh, Hornet, if only we've waited too long for you.

2. Manage the Silk thread well to heal you.

It may seem silly, but another of the main novelties in Hollow Knight Silksong is that the life regeneration process in the Hornet masks is different from the Knight's. Now we will have to charge a Silk bar when hitting enemies until we reach a certain mark, and once there we can, with a single gesture, recover up to three health masks (at least, in the beginning of the game and without any Crest or Tools). The problem is that loading this bar is a slightly longer process than refilling the Soul pots in Hollow Knight, so choose the right moment to do it, and always try to do it when you've already defeated the enemies. In boss fights, take advantage of when they finish their attack animation or when they're screaming to get in range and focus on healing.

This is an ad:

3. The Silk Cocoon is a lifesaver and a useful resource even in combat.

Like the move set, the function of returning to the point of death has also changed, both in form and purpose. Now we don't have to face a shadow to regain our full Soul power and our Geo currency, but simply reach a silk cocoon where Hornet has left all his rosary beads, which is the main currency of the game.

Recovering your gains before you die a second time is an absolute priority, but at certain times it might be useful not to immediately break that cocoon, for one reason: It fully recharges the silk bar, allowing you to recover life or use skills or tools on the spot. In boss fights it can be a useful, if not essential, reserve of energy. Take advantage of this to hit the enemy as much as you can before needing to break the cocoon. Although if you ask us, you'd better not die twice without doing so and lose all those rosary beads, as they're not exactly plentiful.

4. Sometimes you have to invest in financial security with rosary beads.

Right at the start of the game you will find a pilgrim camp, a resting place where the faithful prepare for the ascent to the shrine at the top. And among the characters you can interact with is Silksong's first vendor, Pebb, who will sell you some useful items, such as a mask fragment, a simple key, a piece of crafted Metal and Rosary Rings. Rosary Strings replace the Rotten Egg slot in Hollow Knight, although here it quickly becomes apparent that they are worth making more use of. For 80 rosaries, Pebb will create a physical item that you can carry in your inventory that stores up to 60 beads at a time.

As you can see, the creation rate of 20 beads is not small, but it ensures that if you die twice without getting your silk cocoon back, at least you won't lose all your precious savings. Rosary beads can be broken at will at any time, so take the opportunity when you are in towns, villages and camps to do so, and only do so with the ones you need to carry out the trade transaction.

5. Find Shakra the scout and singer every time you enter a new area.

If there's one thing we've really loved about Hollow Knight: Silksong, beyond its gameplay, it's the world-building, environment design, and the huge leap in charisma of its new roster of supporting characters. Hornet will find new allies on his journey up Pharloom, but few more important than Shakra, a Mantis warrior and explorer. Shakra is an elegant figure we first encounter singing as we explore tThe Marrow, and she'll sell us both maps of the area and the pen to upgrade them ourselves, the compass and all manner of markers. We'll miss Cornifer and his Hollow Knight humming, but now Shakra is our new best friend. And with such large and vast maps in Silksong, our first task upon arriving in an area (apart from not dying) is to seek her out and buy her map of the area from her. Plus, her dialogue is great.

These are our initial tips to get you started in Hollow Knight: Silksong. Stay tuned for our review of the game, and stay tuned for more guides on tips for beating bosses, finding Blasters and weaving the best build for our beloved Hornet.