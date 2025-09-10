Hollow Knight: Silksong Guide - How to get all the Crest and the best Builds to use them

HQ

Since Thursday 4th September we've been living in a world where Hollow Knight: Silksong (here's our review) has been released, ending a wait of almost seven years since its official announcement. Many of us are already immersed in our conscientious exploration of Pharloom to complete the game 100%, and also understanding that the changes compared to its predecessor Hollow Knight go beyond its protagonist and the setting where its plot unfolds.

Hornet is different from the Knight, as we already mentioned in our first steps and tips guide to get started in Silksong, but his combat style can also change drastically and at will as we ascend through the Kingdom of Pharloom. These different aspects of the character are embodied by special equippable items, called Crests. Each Crest has a different number of empty notches where tools are equipped, and each has a completely different set of moves, making Hollow Knight: Silksong a game with a much richer gameplay than its predecessor.

But to access them you're going to have to walk and explore the maps quite a bit, sharpen your stinger and pick your pocket with rosaries, but we at Gamereactor have prepared this guide for you so you can realise your potential as a Hornet in Hollow Knight: Silksong however you want, with the location of each Crest and requirements to obtain them. You can check each location on the interactive map of Pharloom Mapgenie, which you can find below.

1. Hunter Crest

This is the easiest to find because it's the one you start the game with. The Hunter Crest is detected by the Chapel Maiden in the Mossy Hearth. Impossible to lose.

The Hunter Crest grants us medium attack range and a diagonal downward attack, a move that is worth getting used to as soon as possible to advance. It's not the best move Crest, but it's pretty balanced.

Best build for Hornet with the Hunter Crest



Best Skill: Pale Nails



Red tool slots: Cogfly or Plasmium Phial



Blue tool slots: Spool Extender and Elongated Claw



Yellow tool slots: Weighted Belt and Barbed Bracelet



This is a "moderate" build of the Hunter Crest that allows the Hornet to tackle a wide variety of situations. Its range with the Weighted Claw equipped makes it quite attractive for medium attack distances, allowing you to attack at a much safer distance.

2. Reaper Crest

Obtained from the Reaper's Chapel in Grey Wasteland. You can find the chapel far west of Halfway Home. You'll have to move quickly, dodging the scissor guys until you find an entrance to a candlelit area, where the Chapel is located.

Attack with heavy arcing slashes and harvest additional Silk from the enemies.

Best build for Hornet with the Reaper's Crest



Best Skill: Pale Nails



Red tool slots: Flea Brew or Plasmium Phial



Blue Tool slots: Wispfire Lantern and Longclaw



Yellow tool slots: Weighted Belt and Barbed Bracelet



3. Wanderer Crest

Wanderer Crest is sure to become the favourite Crest of many players, as it has a similar move set to the Hollow Knight, with a straight line down attack and all. His move set is faster than most other Crest, but he has a slightly shorter range. He can be found in the Bone Cemetery, in the area west of the Moss Grotto. You will need a Simple Key to unlock the area. To get it, you need to have the Grapple Grab skill to climb up the walls and also the Float Cloak. After overcoming the wave of enemies, it will be yours.

Best build with the Wanderer Crest

The Wanderer Crest is quite focused on exploration due to its mobility and versatility with the yellow tools, and also limited by its short range in combat, so the best build to carry it in is this one:



Best Skill: Sharpdart



Red tool slot: Plasmium Phial



Blue tool slots: Wispfire Lantern and Injector Band



Yellow Tool slots: Compass, Dead Bug's Purse and Ascendant's Grip



4. Witch Crest

Another one of the best move sets and perhaps the most balanced Crest. The Witch Crest focuses the use of Silk on a succession of quick attacks, with each hit healing Hornet. The down attack makes it disappear and hit twice, and overall it's a Crest suitable to carry from the time you get it until the end of the game.

Obtaining the Witch's Crest will be no easy task. You have to complete a fairly challenging chain of quests that starts with carrying a Twisted Bud from Bilgewater to Tinkerbell (Hornet cannot change her Crest during this quest, as she will be infected), and also have a supply of 260 rosary beads for one of the intermediate steps. Again, you'd better make some coffee, because it's going to be a long day to get the Witch's Crest, but once you have it, you may not have to search for any more in the whole game.

Best build with the Witch Crest

The best combination for the Witch Crest is to equip blue tools that either give you more silk or more damage to enemies. Keep in mind that while this build is one of the most powerful damage builds in Silksong, it only works if you are able to chain the attack with Silk to heal yourself in the process. It also has no yellow tool slots. Keep this in mind and practice for a while.



Best Skill: Sharpdart



Red tool slots: Flea Brew and Plasmium Phial



Blue Tool slots: Spool Extender, Claw Mirrors and Injector Band



5. Beast Crest

You could say this would be a berserker mode of Hornet. A Crest focused on very fast, chained attacks, but with very little range, so you have to be somewhat reckless in your approach to combat. You have to rely on finishing off enemies in this succession of hits and make sure you find room to heal in the interludes. There are no blue tool slots, too, so there is nothing to defend you in this variant.

Best build with the Beast Crest

The best thing to do in this case is to have Flea Brew on hand to power you up and find the best time to heal with silk.



Best Skill: Thread Storm



Red Tool slots: Plasmium Phial and Flea Brew



Yellow Tool slots: Barbed Bracelet and Weighted Belt



6. Architect Crest

If you like to have as many perks activated as possible orbiting around the Hornet, then this Crest is for you. Its style focuses on the use of red or offensive tools, and is also ideal for those who prefer ranged combat.

The downside is that it takes time to prepare the tool build, and the ability to create ammo also requires precious time that can leave you exposed.

Best build for Hornet with the Architect Crest



Red Tool slots: Pimpillo, Cogfly, Throwing Ring



Blue tool slots: Pollip Pouch and Quick Sling



Yellow tool slots: Shard Pendant and Shell Satchel



7. Shaman Crest

Shaman Crest focuses on the use of Hornet's ancestral abilities, where you just have to worry about building up silk to spam these attacks. It has three skill slots and two blue tool slots, so the combos are cool and simple, but it takes time to set up the style.

