Hollow Knight: Silksong gets an update on its Steam page

Last week, alarm bells went off for Hollow Knight: Silksong because of a mention of Team Cherry's work by Xbox. As you all know, this title could be one of the most anticipated titles in gaming history and it remains an unknown if it's ever going to be released. For now, we're getting hints and little bits of information, but we're waiting for an official date from Team Cherry before we believe it's coming out (even then, we'd still have our doubts).

For now, it seems that these days are going to be quite busy with the pills they are leaving us on different platforms. We remember the rumour that this week we could have the last Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch before the Switch 2 Direct next week.

Also, just today they have updated the game's Steam page, specifically in its metadata, known through SteamDB. What has changed are details, but they could indicate certain points to highlight for the future of the project. The game has been added to GeForce Now, the shop year has been changed from 2019 to 2025 and the library resources have been updated, without adding images. These details could indicate that the release is closer and together with the rumours that came out a few days ago about the launch of the game, we can revive, a little, the hope of the players.

For now, we will wait for confirmation of the rumours from the Nintendo Direct and for Team Cherry to continue working on the game at a good pace.