Hollow Knight: Silksong finally has a release date

Alberto was finally able to play and share his impressions of the first level in Hollow Knight: Silksong yesterday. Hopefully, this made you even more excited about the special announcement Team Cherry promised to share today, because it's good news.

The trailer below confirms that Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch on the 4th of September (available on Game Pass). This means we're only two weeks away from seeing whether one of the world's most memed games lives up to the hype or not after more than six years of waiting. This new footage shows that we're definitely in for more of what millions of people really enjoy about the original, including beautiful environments, cool abilities, more than 200 fascinating new enemies, 40 new bosses and a generally amazing atmosphere.

It's also worth noting that Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has revealed why we had to wait this long. It's well worth a read, as the developers talk about enormous expectations, the pandemic and more.