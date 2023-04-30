Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are giving up hope of a release anytime soon

HQ

Remember in June last year, when Xbox held a showcase where it promised that each of the games displayed would be in our hands within 12 months? For the most part, the gaming giant has kept that promise, but it's also shown that it was less of a guarantee and more of a hope with some projects like Starfield.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is another one of those games that was shown at the event and yet isn't expected to release before the 12th of June this year. Fans in a recent ResetEra poll were asked whether they expect to see the game around or before that date, and an overwhelming 90% said they'd lost hope.

It's clear to see why a lot of fans hoping for the sequel are losing hope, as we've not seen or heard anything concrete about Hollow Knight: Silksong in months. There's still an expectation it'll release this year, but there is still the idea lingering among some that the game could be shadow-dropped in a similar vein to Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush. This might be too much copium huffing, however.

When do you think Hollow Knight: Silksong will release?