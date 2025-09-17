Hollow Knight: Silksong doesn't reduce difficulty in second patch

HQ

Team Cherry has unveiled the second patch for the instant hit Hollow Knight: Silksong. Unlike the first update for the game, which did lessen the difficulty of some early game bosses, this patch won't include any nerfs, and instead just looks to remove critical bugs.

Hollow Knight: Silksong has faced criticism for its difficulty since launch, making gamers push themselves much more than the first game. However, despite complaints Team Cherry seems to be standing its ground.

The patch notes for the second patch, which can be accessed now via the beta branch on Steam, are as follows:



Added Dithering effect option in Advanced video settings. Reduces colour banding but can slightly soften the appearance of foreground assets. Defaults to 'Off'.



Updated Herald's Wish achievement description to clarify that players must both complete the wish and finish the game.



Fixed Savage Beastfly in Far Fields sometimes remaining below the lava.



Fixed rare cases of Shrine Guardian Seth getting out of bounds during battle.



Added catch to prevent Lugoli sometimes flying off screen and not returning during battle.



Further reduced chance of Silk Snippers getting stuck out of bounds in Chapel of the Reaper battle.



Fixed various instances of dying to bosses while killing them causing death sequences to play messily or out of sync.



Fixed Shaman Binding into a bottom transition causing a softlock.



Cocoon positions in some locations updated to prevent it spawning in inaccessible areas.



Fixed Liquid Lacquer courier delivery not being accessible in Steel Soul mode.



Fixed some NPCs not correctly playing cursed hint dialogues in certain instances.



Fixed Pondcatcher Reed not being able to fly away after singing.



Fixed Verdania memory orbs sometimes replaying layered screen-edge burst effects.



Fixed the break counter not working for certain multihitter tools eg Conchcutter.



Fixed Volt Filament damage multiplier not applying for certain Silk Skills.



Fixed Cogflies and Wisps inappropriately targeting Skullwings.



Fixed Cogflies incorrectly resetting their HP to full on scene change.



Fixed Curveclaw always breaking on the first hit after being deflected.



Fixed Plasmium Phial and Flea Brew sometimes not restoring as intended at benches.



Various other smaller tweaks and fixes.



Team Cherry is putting the finishing touches on the patch until it becomes available on all platforms, so keep an eye out for an update in the coming days. If you're still struggling with Silksong's difficulty, there are mods that have sought to ease players into their time playing as Hornet.