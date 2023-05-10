Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong delayed to fall 2023 at the earliest

Xbox is never going to promise that games will launch within 12 months again, as Team Cherry's anticipated sequel follows in the footsteps of Starfield, Forza Motorsport and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There's no doubt that Microsoft regrets making the promise that a long list of games shown in its Xbox Games Showcase last year would launch withing 12 months, as we've seen Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Replaced, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Ark II and more fail to live up to it. Now we can add another highly anticipated title to the list.

Matthew Griffin, who does PR and marketing for Team Cherry, confirms Hollow Knight: Silksong has been delayed out of the first half of 2023. He doesn't give us a new release window, and just says we'll get more details closer to release. Time will tell if this means we'll see it again in this year's Xbox Games Showcase on June 11.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Related texts



Loading next content