Hollow Knight: Silksong crowned The Steam Awards 2025 Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been regarded as the top game of 2025 by many awards bodies and fans, but not by the users of Steam who voted in The Steam Awards. Over the weekend, the winners of the annual award ceremony were confirmed, with an indie sequel taking the top trophy and leading the pack with the most wins too.

The 2025 The Steam Awards Game of the Year has been handed to Team Cherry's Hollow Knight: Silksong, a game that also took home the Best Game You Suck At award. The game is the only one to receive multiple awards, as every other category has been won by a different project, with the full slate of winners laid out below.



Game of the Year - Hollow Knight: Silksong



VR Game of the Year - The Midnight Walk



Labor of Love - Baldur's Gate III



Best Game on Steam Deck - Hades II



Better With Friends - Peak



Outstanding Visual Style - Silent Hill f



Most Innovative Gameplay - Arc Raiders



Best Game You Suck At - Hollow Knight: Silksong



Best Soundtrack - Clair Obsur: Expedition 33



Outstanding Story-Rich Game - Dispatch



Sit Back and Relax - RV There Yet?



Do you think any game was snubbed with these awards?