Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong crowned The Steam Awards 2025 Game of the Year
With Peak, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Arc Raiders, Dispatch, and more received nods too.
HQ
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been regarded as the top game of 2025 by many awards bodies and fans, but not by the users of Steam who voted in The Steam Awards. Over the weekend, the winners of the annual award ceremony were confirmed, with an indie sequel taking the top trophy and leading the pack with the most wins too.
The 2025 The Steam Awards Game of the Year has been handed to Team Cherry's Hollow Knight: Silksong, a game that also took home the Best Game You Suck At award. The game is the only one to receive multiple awards, as every other category has been won by a different project, with the full slate of winners laid out below.
- Game of the Year - Hollow Knight: Silksong
- VR Game of the Year - The Midnight Walk
- Labor of Love - Baldur's Gate III
- Best Game on Steam Deck - Hades II
- Better With Friends - Peak
- Outstanding Visual Style - Silent Hill f
- Most Innovative Gameplay - Arc Raiders
- Best Game You Suck At - Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Best Soundtrack - Clair Obsur: Expedition 33
- Outstanding Story-Rich Game - Dispatch
- Sit Back and Relax - RV There Yet?
Do you think any game was snubbed with these awards?