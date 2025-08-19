Hollow Knight Silksong confirmed to launch in 2025, new gameplay released

HQ

Hollow Knight Silksong finally has a release date. It was the first game shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live, with Geoff Keighley confirming that the game was launching this year (and it's playable on Switch 2 and Xbox). Behind him, some new gameplay was shown, the first proper gameplay the last trailer in 2022.

However, the exact date is still unknown: it will be revealed on Thursday, August 21, at 15:30 BST, 16:30 CEST, during a special video presentation by Team Cherry, alongside hopefully a new trailer.

The sequel to Hollow Knight was announced in February 2019. It's been over six years since that, much longer than anybody expected, but we will finally be able to end the wait... and explore again this beautiful but challenging world with Hornet.