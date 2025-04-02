Hollow Knight: Silksong confirmed for Switch 2 release in 2025

HQ

Nintendo announced a lot of third-party games for Nintendo Switch 2, most of them, ports of games already available on other consoles. However, one game that quickly appeared on the presentation was the long awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong, which has been confirmed for launch on 2025.

A brief gameplay clip was shown in a montage - it didn't even have its own dedicated section - but it clearly said that the game is launching this year, in 2025... which is the first official confirmation that the game is launching this year, after a long development period.

Let's hope a proper announcement is made sooner or later, perhaps on its own presentation or, at the very least, at Summer Game Fest in June. Needless to say, Hollow Knight: Silksong will also launch for other consoles: PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and the original Switch.