Hollow Knight: Silksong and more coming to Game Pass very soon

There's definitely no doubt about what the big draw is now that Microsoft has announced which games Game Pass subscribers can look forward to in the first half of September, and it's finally time for the sequel to Hollow Knight. But as usual, there are more titles on the way, and here's what you'll get (games marked with * will not be coming to Game Pass Standard at launch, games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Xbox Standard):



I Am Your Beast (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - Today



Nine Sols (Xbox Series S/X) - Today**



Hollow Knight: Silksong (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 4*



Cataclismo (PC) - September 4*



Paw Patrol World (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 10



RoadCraft (Cloud and Xbox Series S/X) - September 16



As usual, there are also free perks for all subscribers, with offers for the first half of the month including the Monthly Gift Bundle for Asphalt Legends Unite, the Welcome Pack for The Finals, and the Unlock Bundle for Skate 3. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about what's included.

Unfortunately, there are also some titles that are on their way out. These will be removed on September 15, but you can get a 20% discount on them with your subscription until then if you want to keep anything: