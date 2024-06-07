Hollow Knight meets Celeste in Constance

At yesterday's Guerrilla Collective, we saw a heap of announcements across a wide variety of genres and games. Constance's release date reveal was one such announcement, as we now know the game will be landing in late 2025.

The game mixes flowy combat with an artsy visual style that combines things people loved about Hollow Knight and Celeste. It's a metroidvania created by btf, which is also currently working on The Berlin Apartment.

Check out the trailer below to get a better look at Constance, and you can also try out the game yourself in a demo on Steam.