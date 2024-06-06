Hollow Knight is available for free for one week on Nintendo Switch Online

HQ

Team Cherry and Nintendo have decided to join in the celebrations that usually accompany the summer event season by announcing that Hollow Knight is now available for free from today until 12 June, as long as you have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

During these days you will be able to explore the depths of Hallownest and battle powerful enemies in one of the most beloved and successful metroidvania games of all time. However, the fact that this promotion is arriving right now doesn't help to keep hopes for the announcement of a release date for its long-awaited sequel, Silksong, at bay. We're not going to fuel any rumours (without reliable sources), so for now enjoy the original game at no extra cost and let's hope Nintendo confirms a Direct next week.

Then we can unleash the hype beast.