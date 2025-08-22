Hollow Knight hits 15 million sales

HQ

The big news today is that Hollow Knight: Silksong finally has a release date. On September 4, Team Cherry will launch the highly anticipated sequel. But that's not all - the studio also announced that the first game has now reached an impressive milestone with 15 million copies sold. Hollow Knight, released in 2017, has become one of the most beloved games in the Metroidvania genre. Available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox One, it has solidified itself as one of the biggest indie success stories of all time.

Whether its sequel can reach the same heights remains to be seen. Hollow Knight: Silksong will release on PC and consoles on September 4th.