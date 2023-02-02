Hollow Knight and Silksong studio registers new trademark

When last year's Xbox & Bethesda Showcase saw the announcement that Hollow Knight: Silksong would see the light of day in the next twelve months since then, every little presentation any company makes immediately lists it among gamers' most anticipated news. And its final release date may well be near, because Team Cherry already seems to be looking beyond Hollow Knight and has registered a new trademark for an unannounced title, which goes by the title Fearless Fox (thanks, NME).

The trademark has been registered with the Australian regulatory body (where Team Cherry has its offices) and has also classified the mark as computer software (i.e. a video game) and also for derivative products such as games and toys.

There's no doubt that something big is brewing at the studio, and while we don't know anything about this Fearless Fox at the moment, that they're making moves like this could mean that Silksong is very close to being finished (if it isn't already) and may give us the long-awaited release date for the Hornet game.