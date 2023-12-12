Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lego Bricktales

Holiday Update released for Lego Bricktales

Lego and Christmas truly is a match made in heaven.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the best and most creative Lego titles in a long time was Lego Bricktales, released in 2022 by the developer ClockStone Software and the publisher Thunderful Publishing. Now it has been fleshed out further with a new update adding a new winter themed diorama, with three new puzzles just in time for Christmas.

There even more fun things to discover in the Holiday Update (including skins and music), which is free for all Lego Bricktales players and thus a real Christmas gift. We really think you should check out the trailer introducing this mini-expansion below.

HQ
Lego Bricktales

Related texts

0
Lego BricktalesScore

Lego Bricktales
REVIEW. Written by Jakob Hansen

Does the new game focused on building with Lego entertain, or are you better served with sticking to the actual toy?



Loading next content