Holiday Update released for Lego Bricktales

One of the best and most creative Lego titles in a long time was Lego Bricktales, released in 2022 by the developer ClockStone Software and the publisher Thunderful Publishing. Now it has been fleshed out further with a new update adding a new winter themed diorama, with three new puzzles just in time for Christmas.

There even more fun things to discover in the Holiday Update (including skins and music), which is free for all Lego Bricktales players and thus a real Christmas gift. We really think you should check out the trailer introducing this mini-expansion below.