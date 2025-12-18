Holiday gaming bonanza: Xbox Countdown Sale has now kicked off with slashed prices until January 7

HQ

Since the Christmas and New Year holidays start tomorrow for many, we wanted to remind you that Microsoft has now begun its yearly Countdown Sale. The sale is huge, featuring over 1,000 games, so we'd say there's a pretty good chance you'll find something you like before the sale ends on January 7.

We've found some phenomenal titles in various genres and price ranges that are currently significantly discounted (and not included with Game Pass), both older and newer, and we think most of you will find something you like below:



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - 33% off (£16.74 / €20.09)



Death Stranding: Director's Cut - 60% off (£13.99 / 15.99)



Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 70% off (£13.49 / €14.99)



Final Fantasy XVI - 30% off (£24.99 / €29.99)



Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - 85% off (£11.24 / €12.74)

- 85% off (£11.24 / €12.74)

Monster Hunter Stories - 35% off (£16.24 / €22.74)



Power Rangers Rita's Rewind - 35% off (£19.00 / €19.49)



Sea of Stars - 40% off (£17.99 / €20.99)



Sonic Racing: Crossworlds Digital Deluxe - 35% off (£51.99 / €58.49)

- 35% off (£51.99 / €58.49)

Split Fiction - 25% off (£33.74 / €37.49)



Street Fighter 6 - 50% off (£17.49 / €19.99)



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II - 60% off (£23.99 / €27.99)



We can add that there is also a 20-30% discount on a few brand new games such as Battlefield 6, Borderlands 4, Lego Party, and ARC Raiders. If you find any particularly good deals, we would appreciate it if you could help your fellow Gamereactor readers by sharing them in the comments section below. Sharing is caring, as you know, and you can find the Countdown Sale here.