Holiday gaming bonanza: Xbox Countdown Sale has now kicked off with slashed prices until January 7
It's time once again to find both old and new games at significantly lower prices than they cost just yesterday. Seize the opportunity and get yourself something fun and cheap for Xmas...
Since the Christmas and New Year holidays start tomorrow for many, we wanted to remind you that Microsoft has now begun its yearly Countdown Sale. The sale is huge, featuring over 1,000 games, so we'd say there's a pretty good chance you'll find something you like before the sale ends on January 7.
We've found some phenomenal titles in various genres and price ranges that are currently significantly discounted (and not included with Game Pass), both older and newer, and we think most of you will find something you like below:
We can add that there is also a 20-30% discount on a few brand new games such as Battlefield 6, Borderlands 4, Lego Party, and ARC Raiders. If you find any particularly good deals, we would appreciate it if you could help your fellow Gamereactor readers by sharing them in the comments section below. Sharing is caring, as you know, and you can find the Countdown Sale here.