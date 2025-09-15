Holger Rune complains about "disrespectful" fans as Spain defeats Denmark at Davis Cup

HQ

Spain bounced back after being at the brink of elimination from Davis Cup qualifiers by Denmark, overcoming a 2-0 for their first time at Davis Cup, losing all games on Saturday but winning all three games on Sunday, including an epic finale between ATP World No. 67 Pedro Martínez and World No. 11 Holger Rune. In an epic match, Martínez saved a match point with Rune serving, going from 5-3 to a tie break: 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(3).

Later, Pablo Carreño easily beat Elmer Moller to secure the win. Spain is now qualified for the Davis Cip final 8, while Denmark still has never qualified for the final eight in the current format of the competition.

Rune congratulated Spain on X: "We were close, but not meant to be this year. Thank you Spain for hosting us the past days and thank you team mates from Denmark for some great fights".

However, cameras caught the moment where Rune refused to shake hands with the chair umpire after the loss against Pedro Martínez. Martínez also complained to the umpire that Rune had insulted the crowds in Marbella, saying "f** off", and asked for him to be penalised.

Rune said that "the umpire made so many mistakes, It wasn't a very good work, so I don't think he deserved it", when asked why he didn't shake hands with him.

Rune later complained about the Spanish fans. "I just thought that there's a difference between Danish and Spanish manners. When we played against Serbia, the atmosphere was also absolutely amazing, but there was clearly more respect. There's a bit of a difference in upbringing", Rune said (via Express.co.uk).