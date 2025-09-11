Holger Rune denies gossip that he wrote Anna Kalinskaya ten times for a date

HQ

Holger Rune, Danish tennis player current World No. 11, was described as "hopeless" and that "thinks too much of himself" by Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya... after the Dane failed to get her on a date. In an interview, she said that Rune wrote her ten times.

When asked if she was asked a lot by tennis players, she revealed. "Tennis players more often before. Now I'm older, I don't know. For some, it's no chance at all. Someone wrote like 10 times and then gave up".

When pressed, she revealed it was Holger Rune, saying that "He writes to everyone. He deserves all this. He thinks too much of himself, or maybe he's just too hopeless. But he's not the only one."

Trying to calm down the gossip, Rune responded on X, saying that he never intended to ask her on a date. "We might have cultural differences that make Anna read a comment on a story as an invitation to a date. if I want to go on a date, I ask for a date", he wrote.

Kalinskaya, 26 years old, previously dated World No. 2 Jannik Sinner. She also briefly dated Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios.