Holger Rune beats Alcaraz in Barcelona and returns to top 10

HQ

Holger Rune has stunned home favourite Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona, and has won his first title in two years. In the clay surface of the Conde de Godó, the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona, Alcaraz was unable to follow last week's title in Monaco, and after a very even first set, Alcaraz suffered some pain and quickly fell in the second set.

The 21 year old Dane returns to the top 10 (9th) as he wins his fifth Tour level title, with a spectacular run that included eliminating Casper Ruud, last year's champion, in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Alcaraz will return to the third spot in the rankings, because Alexander Zverev won Ben Shelton in Munich, a tournament upgraded this year to ATP 500.

Alcaraz and Rune, both born in 2003, know each other since they were 12 and played in junior tournaments. They maintain a close friendship, although this was the first time they clash in a final at senior level. No time to rest now, as clay season continues with Madrid Open, worth 1000 ATP points, starting next week.