Holding Out For A Hero, Total Eclipse of the Heart singer Bonnie Tyler dies aged 75

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Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh rock singer known for her 80s hits, has passed away aged 75. The legendary singer died in Portugal, in hospital where she was being treated for what appears to be a rather sudden illness.

A statement on the singer's Facebook page (via Sky News) said she "unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for." It's expected we'll hear more about the illness itself following on from the initial, breaking story that rock has lost a beloved artist.

Born Gaynor Hopkins in 1951, Tyler was scouted while singing in the Townsman Club in Swansea, leading to her signing a deal with RCA Records. She has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, and her 1982 album Faster Than The Speed Of Night went platinum in the UK, US, and Australia. In 2023, Tyler was made an MBE for her services to music.

RIP Bonnie Tyler.