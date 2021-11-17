Cookies

Pokémon Go

Hold up, an Ed Sheeran x Pokémon Go collab appears to be on the way

It's the collaboration we never knew we needed.

HQ

Well, this is pretty unexpected. Superstar songwriter Ed Sheeran has teased on Twitter that he will be collaborating with Pokémon Go in a mysterious way in future. All that has been shared at this point is a teaser image (which can be seen below).

Perhaps the most likely guess is that some of Ed's music will be featured within the game. We've also seen newly-composed music appear in the mobile title from producer Junichi Masuda. We'd like to think it's a little more wacky of a collaboration though. Imagine seeing special event Pokémon wearing the singer's merchandise or him appearing in a guest role as a new professor for a special field research challenge. All we can do for now is guess.

What would you like to see from this unexpected collaboration?

Pokémon Go

