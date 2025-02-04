Hold onto your guts! The first glimpse of Final Destination: Bloodlines is here

The early 2000s saw cinemas absolutely overwhelmed with Final Destination films, as between 2000 and 2011, five movies in this franchise made their arrival, but clearly fans felt like they had their fill of the brutal violence and action and after that crazy run, we haven't had a new instalment into the series in the years that have followed. Although that is all changing this year.

After a 14-year wait, Final Destination will be returning to cinemas this May for a new film called Final Destination: Bloodlines. This movie revolves around a college student called Stefanie, who is attempting to prevent her family from falling into the grasp of Death in vicious and stomach-churning ways, all by tracking down one person who seems to have the key to breaking the cycle.

The movie is being directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, and it's using a story that has been written by Jon Watts, Guy Busiuk, and Lori Evans Taylor. The cast features a bunch of smaller and lesser well-known names, including Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd, and as for when Final Destination: Bloodlines will arrive in cinemas, the premiere is set for May 14 in some markets, and May 16 in the UK and the US. Check out the trailer and official synopsis below.

"Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all."