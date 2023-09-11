Hoirzon Forbidden West may be getting a new edition

HQ

Horizon Forbidden West could soon be getting a Complete Edition, which would likely include the base game plus Burning Shores all in one neat package.

As spotted by ResetEra, a new rating in Singapore for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has been found. There's also speculation that this version of the game could be coming to PC as well as PS5.

It's likely that this bundle will be announced soon, but until then as always take anything that hasn't been officially confirmed with a dash of salt, to save you getting your hopes up. In the meantime, if you're looking for more Horizon content, see if Forbidden West or its expansion is worth your time with our reviews here and here.