Horizon Forbidden West

Hoirzon Forbidden West may be getting a new edition

It'll likely include the base game and Burning Shores DLC in one.

Horizon Forbidden West could soon be getting a Complete Edition, which would likely include the base game plus Burning Shores all in one neat package.

As spotted by ResetEra, a new rating in Singapore for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has been found. There's also speculation that this version of the game could be coming to PC as well as PS5.

It's likely that this bundle will be announced soon, but until then as always take anything that hasn't been officially confirmed with a dash of salt, to save you getting your hopes up. In the meantime, if you're looking for more Horizon content, see if Forbidden West or its expansion is worth your time with our reviews here and here.

Horizon Forbidden West

Related texts

Horizon Forbidden West - Burning ShoresScore

Horizon Forbidden West - Burning Shores
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Aloy's story looks better than ever and improves upon some aspects of the base game, but still lacks the special something that will stop it from vanishing into the shadows of upcoming games.

Horizon Forbidden WestScore

Horizon Forbidden West
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

The sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn does everything better, but still falls short compared to some of the best in the genre.



