Hogwarts Legacy's reign over the UK sales charts is over

Hogwarts Legacy has been sitting proudly atop the UK sales charts for weeks now, but it seems that the reign is finally at an end as WWE 2K23 has taken the top spot.

As GamesIndustry.biz reports, Hogwarts Legacy hasn't slid far at all, as it's only been pushed back to second place. This week marks a 24% drop for the wizarding adventure in terms of week-on-week sales.

WWE 2K23's initial sales were actually 26% less than its predecessor when looking at boxed copies, but it's likely WWE 2K22 benefited from being the first game in the series for fans. Underneath Hogwarts Legacy, FIFA 23 is placed at no.3, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Metroid Prime Remastered make up the rest of the top 5.