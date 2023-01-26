Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy's main story is more than 40 hours long reveals lead designer

It might even take upwards of a 100 hours if you complete all side activities.

A few weeks ago, a rumour suggested that it would take about 35 hours to complete Hogwarts Legacy and about double the amount of time if you also did all or most of the side quest.

Now having spoken to the developers themselves at a recent preview event, we can reveal that the rumors were mostly true, except the game time might actually be even longer.

When asked about the game's length, Lead Designer Kelly Murphy said the following:

"So we are finding it is hard to put a number on, just based on playstyles. But for a first-time playthrough, if you just go through the mainline, you are looking at a 40 hour plus experience. If you decide that you want to do everything you are at over 100 hours, 120 hours probably."

While this of course is an estimate, it still seems like Hogwarts Legacy is going to be an absolutely massive game, as Kelly Murphy reveals he haven't even discovered everything yet despite working on the game from the very beginning:

"Anecdotally, I've worked on the game for six years, and I've played through it multiple times, and I have not seen every part of Hogwarts. There are parts of Hogwarts, the school, that I haven't even seen."

If you are interested in Hogwarts Legacy, be sure to read our recent preview.

Hogwarts Legacy

