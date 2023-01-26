Hogwarts Legacy's main story is more than 40 hours long reveals lead designer

HQ

A few weeks ago, a rumour suggested that it would take about 35 hours to complete Hogwarts Legacy and about double the amount of time if you also did all or most of the side quest.

Now having spoken to the developers themselves at a recent preview event, we can reveal that the rumors were mostly true, except the game time might actually be even longer.

When asked about the game's length, Lead Designer Kelly Murphy said the following:

"So we are finding it is hard to put a number on, just based on playstyles. But for a first-time playthrough, if you just go through the mainline, you are looking at a 40 hour plus experience. If you decide that you want to do everything you are at over 100 hours, 120 hours probably."

While this of course is an estimate, it still seems like Hogwarts Legacy is going to be an absolutely massive game, as Kelly Murphy reveals he haven't even discovered everything yet despite working on the game from the very beginning:

"Anecdotally, I've worked on the game for six years, and I've played through it multiple times, and I have not seen every part of Hogwarts. There are parts of Hogwarts, the school, that I haven't even seen."

