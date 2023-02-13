Hogwarts Legacy's magical music released on vinyl

HQ

Texas-based Mondo has just announced that they will be releasing the complete Hogwarts Legacy soundtrack on vinyl. There will be a total of three records, available in both gold and classic black. The records will also be pressed on what the industry often refers to as 'audiophile grade' 140g heavyweight vinyl and come in a good looking gatefold envelope covered in art from the game.

Unfortunately, the album is already sold out (seconds after it went live on their store) but stay tuned for them to open up more pre-orders here.

Is this something you'll want to add to your collection?