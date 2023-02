HQ

We're now just nine days away from the official launch of Hogwarts Legacy on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, and even less if you're getting the Deluxe Edition. Let's mark the occasion with the game's launch trailer that shows us we're in for a story and world filled with both charm, fun, action, drama and even some spooky stuff.

We'll see if the delayed last-gen version get their own launch trailer when they arrive in a few months.