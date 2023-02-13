Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy's launch sales exceed those of Elden Ring

Yet another win for the wizarding adventure.

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy was showing some impressive figures even before it officially released. In its early access period, it was still managing to attract hundreds of thousands of players over on Steam.

Now, after the game has launched, we can take a closer look at its sales figures. Unsurprisingly, Hogwarts Legacy has done very well on the UK Sales Charts, and as GamesIndustry.biz reports, it's launch figures have far exceeded that of Elden Ring upon release.

Hogwarts Legacy soared straight to the number 1 spot after launch and beats Elden Ring's release sales by 80%. The other titles in the top 10 of the most recent UK Sales Charts include the Dead Space Remake, God of War: Ragnarok, FIFA 23, and more.

Hogwarts Legacy

