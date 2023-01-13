Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox and PlayStation Graphics Modes Revealed

Get 30fps with fidelity mode and 60fps with performance.

Hogwarts Legacy has just revealed the graphics modes that will come with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. There will be multiple graphics options, including fidelity, which makes the game look better but runs at 30fps.

There's also the performance mode, which gives us 60fps but will likely impact the look of the game. Also, there will be options for those with variable refresh rate TVs.

This news comes shortly after Hogwarts Legacy's PC specifications were confirmed, and it seems like if you want Ultra/4K settings, you're going to need a beast of a rig.

Still, that hasn't put people off buying the game, as Steam reports it is the platform's best-selling game currently, despite it not even having released yet.

