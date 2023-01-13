Hogwarts Legacy Xbox and PlayStation Graphics Modes Revealed

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy has just revealed the graphics modes that will come with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. There will be multiple graphics options, including fidelity, which makes the game look better but runs at 30fps.

There's also the performance mode, which gives us 60fps but will likely impact the look of the game. Also, there will be options for those with variable refresh rate TVs.

This news comes shortly after Hogwarts Legacy's PC specifications were confirmed, and it seems like if you want Ultra/4K settings, you're going to need a beast of a rig.

Still, that hasn't put people off buying the game, as Steam reports it is the platform's best-selling game currently, despite it not even having released yet.

Thanks, VGC.