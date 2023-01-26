Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy won't have a morality system

Feel free to use killing curses without any weight on your conscience.

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy won't have a morality system, meaning players can use the Unforgiveable Curses found in Harry Potter lore without having any material consequences.

This doesn't mean that people will just stare at you blankly while you zap random students in the halls, though. There will be character reactions to you using the Unforgiveable Curses, and you have to make the decision whether to even learn them or not outside of school.

However, there won't be any material consequences to your game if you decide to take on this evil path, just the knowledge that you're a little bit twisted, really.

"Characters will react visually and audibly to seeing the player cast an Unforgivable, but we don't have a morality system that punishes them for doing so - this would be too judgmental on the game maker's part," said Lead Designer Kelly Murphy. "But, should the player continue these actions, the world will reflect back knowledge of them."

Hogwarts Legacy

