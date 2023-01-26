HQ

Hogwarts Legacy won't have a morality system, meaning players can use the Unforgiveable Curses found in Harry Potter lore without having any material consequences.

This doesn't mean that people will just stare at you blankly while you zap random students in the halls, though. There will be character reactions to you using the Unforgiveable Curses, and you have to make the decision whether to even learn them or not outside of school.

However, there won't be any material consequences to your game if you decide to take on this evil path, just the knowledge that you're a little bit twisted, really.

"Characters will react visually and audibly to seeing the player cast an Unforgivable, but we don't have a morality system that punishes them for doing so - this would be too judgmental on the game maker's part," said Lead Designer Kelly Murphy. "But, should the player continue these actions, the world will reflect back knowledge of them."

Thanks, GamesRadar