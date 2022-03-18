Cookies

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy will not feature any microtransactions

This information comes after the big gameplay blow out last night.

You probably saw the massive gameplay blowout for Hogwarts Legacy last night during the State of Play. Needless to say, the footage that was shown has placed a massive amount of expectation for this upcoming title to deliver, on top of various other questions about the finer details of the game popping up.

One question that seems to be a very common one is about how the title will be monetised, if at all, and to directly answer and silence any rumours, community manager for Avalanche, Chandler Wood has stated simply:

"We've seen this question coming up and want to set the record straight.

There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy."

So, there you have it, no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy. Hurray!

Hogwarts Legacy

