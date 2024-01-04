Hogwarts Legacy was the UK's biggest boxed title during Christmas week

HQ

Just yesterday, we reported on the news that Hogwarts Legacy achieved what seemed to be impossible. The adventure game managed to outperform an EA football game in the UK to become the best-selling physical title over a calendar year for the first time in a decade. But it wasn't just that it achieved recently, as the title was also the biggest physical game in the country during Christmas week too.

As shown by Gamesindustry.biz, Hogwarts Legacy climbed back to the top of the boxed charts to once again take its position on the weekly throne, just ahead of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which came in second and third, respectively. With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 clocking in at fourth and fifth, the biggest surprise of the week was EA Sports FC 24, which dropped from first the week before all the way to sixth during the holiday week.

Otherwise, Grand Theft Auto V continued to climb and peaked at seventh, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate had an impressive week and moved up 11 spots to eighth, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora clocked in at ninth, and finally, Nintendo Switch Sports dropped a few slots to tenth.

Did you pick up any of these 10 games during the Christmas week?