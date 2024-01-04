Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy was the UK's biggest boxed title during Christmas week

Outperforming Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just yesterday, we reported on the news that Hogwarts Legacy achieved what seemed to be impossible. The adventure game managed to outperform an EA football game in the UK to become the best-selling physical title over a calendar year for the first time in a decade. But it wasn't just that it achieved recently, as the title was also the biggest physical game in the country during Christmas week too.

As shown by Gamesindustry.biz, Hogwarts Legacy climbed back to the top of the boxed charts to once again take its position on the weekly throne, just ahead of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which came in second and third, respectively. With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 clocking in at fourth and fifth, the biggest surprise of the week was EA Sports FC 24, which dropped from first the week before all the way to sixth during the holiday week.

Otherwise, Grand Theft Auto V continued to climb and peaked at seventh, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate had an impressive week and moved up 11 spots to eighth, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora clocked in at ninth, and finally, Nintendo Switch Sports dropped a few slots to tenth.

Did you pick up any of these 10 games during the Christmas week?

Hogwarts Legacy

Related texts

0
Hogwarts LegacyScore

Hogwarts Legacy
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Almost two years later than originally intended, it is now time to try out life as a Hogwarts student. But is this the definitive Harry Potter simulator?



Loading next content