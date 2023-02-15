Hogwarts Legacy updated for PC and Xbox

HQ

We really enjoyed the wonderful Hogwarts Legacy, something you can read more about in our review, which set in the magical world J.K. Rowling once created. There's no Harry Potter or anything like that here though, as the adventure takes place 100 years before The Boy Who Lived and his friends saved the school (and the world) from Voldemort.

But while it was a surprisingly polished game considering how big it is, there were still a few bugs. This and a few other things have now been fixed for both PC and Xbox with a new patch that sorts out "a number of bugs and performance issues".

The patch has been delayed to PlayStation 5, however, but should arrive later this week. We're also informed that the "Collector's Edition" Trophy bug for Sony's console should be solved.