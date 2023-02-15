Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy updated for PC and Xbox

PlayStation will also get the patch later this week.

We really enjoyed the wonderful Hogwarts Legacy, something you can read more about in our review, which set in the magical world J.K. Rowling once created. There's no Harry Potter or anything like that here though, as the adventure takes place 100 years before The Boy Who Lived and his friends saved the school (and the world) from Voldemort.

But while it was a surprisingly polished game considering how big it is, there were still a few bugs. This and a few other things have now been fixed for both PC and Xbox with a new patch that sorts out "a number of bugs and performance issues".

The patch has been delayed to PlayStation 5, however, but should arrive later this week. We're also informed that the "Collector's Edition" Trophy bug for Sony's console should be solved.

