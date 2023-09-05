Hogwarts Legacy tops UK boxed charts as students prepare for a new year at the magical school

HQ

It has become quite a big event in the UK to celebrate the turn of September, as this is when the new academic year kicks off for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Kings Cross Station in London always has a special announcement talking about Platform 9 ¾ on September 1, reminding students not to miss the train up to Scotland, and needless to say, all these Harry Potter celebrations have seemingly translated to boxed game sales in the country as well.

Because Hogwarts Legacy is back at the top of the boxed charts in the UK, knocking Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon off the top spot from last week. As for the rest of the top 10, there is only one new addition, with this being Starfield's Premium Edition Upgrade, which finds itself at 7th in the charts.

The full list is as follows:





Hogwarts Legacy



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon



Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate



Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade



Grand Theft Auto V



Minecraft



FIFA 23



Otherwise, it's worth mentioning that Forspoken and Final Fantasy XVI are back in the top 40, as is Saints Row following its inclusion on PlayStation Plus no doubt, and Gran Turismo 7 likely due to the film currently being in cinemas. The big title that seems to be missing is Immortals of Aveum, which is nowhere to be seen, despite only launching on August 22.