Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy tops UK boxed charts as students prepare for a new year at the magical school

The academic year has started and players are raring to return to Hogwarts by the looks of things.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It has become quite a big event in the UK to celebrate the turn of September, as this is when the new academic year kicks off for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Kings Cross Station in London always has a special announcement talking about Platform 9 ¾ on September 1, reminding students not to miss the train up to Scotland, and needless to say, all these Harry Potter celebrations have seemingly translated to boxed game sales in the country as well.

Because Hogwarts Legacy is back at the top of the boxed charts in the UK, knocking Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon off the top spot from last week. As for the rest of the top 10, there is only one new addition, with this being Starfield's Premium Edition Upgrade, which finds itself at 7th in the charts.

The full list is as follows:


  • Hogwarts Legacy

  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

  • Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade

  • Grand Theft Auto V

  • Minecraft

  • FIFA 23

Otherwise, it's worth mentioning that Forspoken and Final Fantasy XVI are back in the top 40, as is Saints Row following its inclusion on PlayStation Plus no doubt, and Gran Turismo 7 likely due to the film currently being in cinemas. The big title that seems to be missing is Immortals of Aveum, which is nowhere to be seen, despite only launching on August 22.

Hogwarts Legacy

Related texts

0
Hogwarts LegacyScore

Hogwarts Legacy
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Almost two years later than originally intended, it is now time to try out life as a Hogwarts student. But is this the definitive Harry Potter simulator?



Loading next content