Hogwarts Legacy Tops Steam Sales Charts

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world adventure game inspired by the Harry Potter universe, is leading in Steam sales, despite not having released yet. Thanks to pre-orders, it is currently the best-selling game on Valve's storefront.

Hogwarts Legacy is beating out some heavy hitters including FIFA 23 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. At the time of writing, the game is still a month away, but that hasn't stopped the hype train from kicking into full gear, it seems.

Also, there's simply not much to shout about in January of 2023. Forspoken is probably the biggest name coming out this month, but other than that it's hard to blame someone for looking to February to see a big release in Hogwarts Legacy.

Even with this popularity on Valve's storefront, Hogwarts Legacy is still finding controversy on Steam, as some have placed different tags on the game's page labelling it as transphobic and with a villainous protagonist.