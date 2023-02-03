Hogwarts Legacy subreddit bans discussion of J.K. Rowling

HQ

The mod team for the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit has stated in a lengthy post that despite efforts to ease up on disallowing discussion of J.K. Rowling, this has been deemed no longer possible and conversation around the author has once again been completely banned.

The post, which can be found here, essentially states that allowing conversation around the Harry Potter author "quickly spirals into bigoted language towards LGBTQ+ individuals."

The mods of the subreddit don't want to even allow this language to start. Moreover, they have stated that "defending JKR is not the purpose of this subreddit."

There is still a place for those unsure whether they can buy Hogwarts Legacy to discuss their feelings in an ethics megathread, but otherwise it seems any mention of the author will be immediately removed from the subreddit.